Metal Mining

Why building a rare earth mine has such a high hurdle

By Michael McCrae
kitco.com
 6 days ago

Processing rare earth ore has a huge hurdle for most projects, said the CEO and president of Geomega Resource, Kiril Mugerman. On Friday Mugerman recorded Kitco Roundtable podcast with Mining Audiences Manager Michael McCrae, Kitco correspondent Paul Harris and editor Neils Christensen. Geomega is investing in recycling processes to recover...

#Mining Equipment#Rare Earth Metals#Uranium#Geomega Resource#Kitco Roundtable#Mining Audiences
