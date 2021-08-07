School districts try to entice substitutes; state rule suspensions allowed to expire
Local school districts are increasing compensation for substitutes and hoping they will be easier to find this year. The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education last week approved a $15-per-day increase for substitutes, lifting the rate for daily subs from $150 to $165 and for long-term subs from $160 to $175. The rates had not been raised since 2018, according to Garry Milbourn, chief of human resources.nonpareilonline.com
