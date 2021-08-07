Cancel
Body of missing 7-year-old boy found in Missouri River

By Nancy Gaarder Omaha World-Herald
Cover picture for the articleOMAHA — The body of missing 7-year-old Avi Gurung was retrieved from the Missouri River on Thursday evening, downstream of the spot where he disappeared. The boy’s body was found under the Interstate 680 bridge, according to Officer Phillip Anson, spokesman for the Omaha Police Department. A fisherman saw something that looked like it belonged to a child. He contacted a Douglas County search team that had been wrapping up its search. The search team found the boy’s body.

