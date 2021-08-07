Arizona 8, San Diego 5 - Snakes Survive Smith

The Arizona Diamondbacks (35-79) will duel the San Francisco Giants (72-41) in a short two-game showdown at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 9:45 PM ET. Arizona just gave up a three-game set to the San Diego Padres after a 2-6 and 0-2 defeat over the weekend. The Diamondbacks faced the San Francisco Giants in a quick two-game competition. Last time out, the D-Backs tied the score at 5-5 after the 6th frame and ended up with only two runs in the final inning while hitting 10 shots but committed three errors in a 7-8 loss to the Giants on Tuesday. Pitcher Zac Gallen had difficulty in his start after allowing five earned runs, seven hits, and one walk while striking out seven San Francisco hitters in 6.0 innings pitched in defeat. Third Baseman Asdrúbal Cabrera scored two runs on two base hits with two RBIs for Arizona in the loss.