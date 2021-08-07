Cancel
Arizona 8, San Diego 5 - Snakes Survive Smith

By James Attwood
azsnakepit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight’s tacos from San Diego are courtesy of Matt Peacock. The first inning opens with Nick Ahmed leading off against Ryan Waeathers. Nothing doing, despite how much Nick likes to face left-handed pitching. It is still early and a small sample size, but Home Plate Umpire, Bill Miller, appears to have an “interesting” idea of the strike zone. Ryan Weathers makes no fewer than thee mistakes in the top of the first. Marte watches one go by and Calhoun is unable to do anything with the other two.Miller’s strike zone and the Diamondbacks not capitalizing on mistakes portends a long night ahead.

www.azsnakepit.com

