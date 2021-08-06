Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Kyle Shanahan: Trey Lance is going to play this year

By Kyle Madson
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fB5nS_0bKZWVvQ00

Kyle Shanahan on Friday confirmed Trey Lance wouldn’t be redshirting his rookie season. The head coach changed his tune a little regarding the No. 3 pick’s role this year.

After staunchly denying Lance would get reps with the first-team and slow-playing how he’s looked in practice, Shanahan outright said the rookie signal caller would see action even if he doesn’t start.

“Like, you’re just putting in an offense. Guys go out there and play football. I know it sounds cliche, but I mean, the twos in every group are trying to surpass the ones. And I see Trey the same way,” Shanahan said. “Yes, it’s a quarterback position. I mean, everyone is looking at that, but we’re in a situation where I don’t see them competing. I see, you know, Trey’s going to play for us this year. I mean, whether it’s, I know you guys are running to Twitter on that, but I mean that situationally he is going to get plays. Like that doesn’t mean that he’s going to go be a starter anything. He’s going to get plays and you’ve got to prepare him for that every way possible.”

Lance has taken a bulk of his snaps with the backups as he works his way into the offense with his lone first-team snap coming on a run play the club was installing.

Shanahan may not be ready to elevate Lance into a starting role, but there’s a definite adjustment in Shanahan’s message.

Prior to camp he was non-committal on Lance playing in special packages, and was steadfast in the notion that he was the QB2 and would continue to be the QB2. A lot of the message has been about how Lance needs to prove himself before seeing any kind of expanded role.

It appears he’s proving himself with Shanahan’s “Trey’s going to play for us this year,” declaration. It may not be the final step for Lance, but it’s undoubtedly a step, which is notable given the previous caution with which the head coach has proceeded.

The question now is when the next step comes. Perhaps Garoppolo remains atop the depth chart and Lance keeps his role as the QB2. It seemed a few days into camp there was no chance of any other outcome. Friday’s press conference indicates at least a small change in Shanahan’s mindset though with more than a month left until the regular season begins. Given how quickly this change happened, it’s not inconceivable another change comes by Week 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fp5Pw_0bKZWVvQ00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

27K+
Followers
57K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters QB Josh Rosen has regressed after a solid start to training camp. “I think he started off real well,” Shanahan said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think he’s taken a couple of steps back the last few practices. You know, it was unfortunate on [interception during Sunday’s practice]. We were supposed to go to someone and we had a busted route, so then it kind of fell apart and he tried to overcompensate and he made a bad situation worse.”
NFLModesto Bee

49ers’ Trey Lance dazzles in first padded practice; Shanahan still tepid in praise

Trey Lance felt the pass rush from his right, shuffled outside the pocket to his left and saw receiver Trent Sherfield streaking up the left side of the field. Lance, the rookie quarterback taken by the 49ers’ with the No. 3 overall pick, decided not to set his feet, instead continuing to roll to his left, a difficult platform to throw from for right-handed quarterbacks.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Kyle Shanahan can’t actually be serious

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan can’t have uncertainty at the top of the quarterback depth chart going into the season. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers' Kyle Shanahan: I...
NFLYardbarker

Playing Trey Lance Situationally Can Hurt the 49ers

After watching training camp progress, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shared big news during a recent press conference: He revealed that Trey Lance will get playing time during the season. This is development might look surprising given the stance Shanahan took at the beginning of the training camp. "Trey is...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Trey Lance: There’s no awkwardness with Jimmy Garoppolo at all

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Jimmy Garoppolo is the 49ers' starting quarterback. San Francisco traded up to No. 3 overall to draft his replacement in quarterback Trey Lance. Head coach Kyle Shanahan continues to say that Garoppolo is the team's QB1, saying this week that Lance is entering camp as the clear No. 2. But in any industry — when [more]
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Kyle Shanahan not giving up on Jimmy Garoppolo — yet

Trey Lance will eventually start at quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers — it’s just a matter of when. But head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked this week about the current status of Jimmy Garoppolo, and he gave the most ill-prepared answer possible. He essentially told Garoppolo no rookie he’s...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Has the Trey Lance takeover begun?

Early training camp takeaways come with some important caveats. Pads aren’t on yet, players are still easing their way into football shape and the ball is only starting to roll on an 18-week long NFL season. That being said, it sure sounds like the Trey Lance takeover has started in San Francisco.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Kyle Shanahan: If Jimmy Garoppolo plays his best, I don’t know if any rookie can beat him out

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers wouldn't have traded up for Trey Lance in the 2021 NFL draft if they didn't plan for him to replace Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting quarterback. But that doesn't mean it will happen in Lance's rookie training camp. Shanahan told Peter King for Football Morning in America that he can't say precisely when [more]
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

49ers GM John Lynch: Trey Lance looks ‘tremendous’ but Jimmy Garoppolo playing his best football

1.2k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch joined Adam Schefter's podcast this week to discuss his well-deserved induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend. Of course, a whole interview couldn't go by without Schefter asking Lynch about his team's current quarterback situation.
NBANiners Nation

Golden Nuggets: Emmanuel Moseley has been fantastic in camp for the 49ers

The 49ers worked out four veteran safeties as Tony Jefferson will miss some time and Jaquiski Tartt isn’t anywhere close to returning from a toe injury, per Kyle Shanahan. More on those safeties next. Jordan Elliott was on hand during Tuesday’s practice and felt that, for the first time, both...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

“It’s fun to watch him play football”: George Kittle impressed with 49ers rookie Trey Lance

886 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trey Lance is generating a lot of buzz coming out of Santa Clara. That's a testament to the impressive skillset of the San Francisco 49ers' No. 3 overall draft pick. The rookie quarterback has looked spectacular during training camp, leading many to wonder if he is ahead of schedule in his development.
NFLSan Francisco Chronicle

49ers' Kyle Shanahan: QB Josh Rosen going in wrong direction

Kyle Shanahan has been gentle when offering any public criticism of his quarterbacks during his four-plus seasons as the 49ers’ head coach. Given that, he used the equivalent of a blunt instrument Sunday when asked about the training-camp performance of backup quarterback Josh Rosen, the No. 10 pick in the 2018 draft who is on his fourth NFL team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy