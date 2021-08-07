Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

John Cena Confirmed For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Cena did not appear on this week’s WWE SmackDown, but it was announced that he will be live on next Friday’s episode from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Last week’s SmackDown saw Cena sign a contract to confirm his SummerSlam title shot from WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Baron Corbin
Person
John Cena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Combat#Smackdown#Summerslam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Michael Cole Shouts Out Fired Star On Smackdown

Tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown has been an edition to remember with Roman Reigns coming face to face with ‘The Prince’ Finn Balor in a contract signing for ‘The Head of the Table’s’ WWE Universal Championship at this year’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event. Michael Cole’s bold message to this AEW star recently leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena Drops Sad Goldberg Bombshell

John Cena is one of the most recognizable and profitable names in the modern era of professional wrestling and sports entertainment. During a recent interview with USA Today, Cena stated why WWE needs to stop relying on the aging, part-time veterans, such as Bill Goldberg, if they want to see continued growth as a company. Goldberg is set to take on Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. Credit to Fightful for the following quote. Did John Cena spoil this Roman Reigns WWE title match?
WWE411mania.com

WWE News: John Cena Takes Out Baron Corbin On Smackdown, Reginald Defends 24/7 Title

– John Cena wasn’t happy about Roman Reigns ducking him, and Baron Corbin paid the price on Smackdown. Cena said earlier in the show that Reigns was scared of him, and soon after Corbin came out to ask Cena for aid. Corbin asked for a role in the next The Suicide Squad and said he could be Cena’s stunt double. He eventually turned to insults and took an Attitude Adjustment for his troubles:
WWEPosted by
CinemaBlend

What WWE Legend John Cena Thinks About The Rock's Potential Return

The WWE universe is swirling with excitement regarding the possible return of ten-time world heavyweight champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and fans aren’t the only ones getting hyped over the idea of the current A-list actor and major Disney star making a wrestling comeback. Fellow WWE-to-Hollywood import John Cena, who has had a pretty substantial WWE feud with The Rock over the years, took the time to address the Jungle Cruise star's potential return to the ring, and he honestly seems super positive about it!
WWE411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.06.21

It’s another Friday night, and we’ve all got nothing better to do other than be here. The build towards Summerslam heats up this week, seeing as they’ve got all of 2 more weeks until it happens it’s kind of now or never. Last week a couple of relevant things happened, first and foremost John Cena weaseled his way into the Universal title match at Summerslam so despite all kinds of illegality going on there we’re getting Roman Reigns vs. John Cena. Cena and Roman have been sniping at each other verbally and have done so rather well, hopefully that stays on track. Last week also saw the return of Sasha Banks, who attacked Bianca Belair to reignite their feud. I was less than thrilled by the build to their WrestleMania match though the match itself delivered, so let’s see if they can craft a more compelling story this time. Tonight Dominik Mysterio will battle Jey Uso, because that feud will not end for a while yet, and Baron Corbin will take on Finn Balor after costing Balor his title shot last week. Well, sort of, Corbin just interrupted the contract signing but that whole thing led to Cena signing instead so we can all blame Corbin because at this point why not. Big E might actually get some kind of clarity about his immediate future, and ditto the rest of the mid card guys (Owens, Zayn, Crews, Cesaro, Nakamura) because that group is too talented to be languishing doing nothing week after week. Well with that out of the way let’s see what Smackdown has in store for us.
WWEFanSided

WWE SmackDown Results: Sasha Banks Returns, Cena vs. Reigns Official

This week’s SmackDown results live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WWE has advertised that Roman Reigns and Finn Balor will have a contract signing to make their Universal Championship match at SummerSlam official. Elsewhere, Rey Mysterio will go one-on-one with Jimmy Uso. Notably, the SmackDown preview on WWE.com...
WWEFOX Sports

The ultimate 'Suicide Squad' of WWE villains, starring John Cena & more

"The Suicide Squad" starring WWE’s John Cena is now in theaters, and it got me thinking: if I were Amanda Waller, which WWE villains would I put together to save the world from destruction?. For those unfamiliar with the movie’s premise, here is a spoiler-free synopsis: A group of incarcerated...
WWEPWMania

John Cena Reveals Who In WWE Continues To Impress Him

Cena responded- “I always say the same thing – Vince McMahon, because he’s so unpredictable. He keeps everybody in suspense. There’s been a lot of crazy decisions lately… I don’t know what the future of WWE will hold, but it’s certainly exciting times. I’m always impressed, especially returning, by his work ethic, by his commitment, by his passion. So, I gotta say Vince.”
WWEComicBook

John Cena Helps RK-Bro Reunite After WWE Raw Went Off the Air

This week's Monday Night Raw was centered around whether or not Randy Orton would finally accept Riddle's offer to become the RK-Bro tag team. "The Viper" initially shot down the idea in his show-opening promo, then seemed to embrace "The Original Bro" after he assisted him in his main event victory over AJ Styles. But, as Orton has proved time and time again, he can't be trusted. He nailed Riddle with an RKO, then playfully posed over him while the show ended and the commentary team debated if the pair were finally a team.
WWEf4wonline.com

Daily Update: John Cena, Mercedes Martinez, Riddle-Goldberg

WOR: AEW and NXT previews, RAW report, BTE, ratings, tons more!. F4D: Smackdown, New Japan Strong, STARDOM 5STAR GRAND PRIX!. JOB LISTING: Web/UI Developer(s) Experience with OnLamp (Linux, Apache, MySQL and PHP) GITHUB and Linux command line experience while be helpful as well. CMS - Drupal and Wordpress. vBulletin. Possible...
Celebritieswrestlinginc.com

“Black John Cena” Trends On Twitter, John Cena And R-Truth React

“Black John Cena” has been trending across social media thanks to the picture below, tweeted by a fan named Brendan Cobbina, who incidentally looks a lot like John Cena. Cobbina’s picture has given birth to thousands of memes and jokes over the past few days. WWE RAW Superstar R-Truth noticed the trend and decided to chime in, posting a video clip of him coming out to Cena’s theme music inside the ThunderDome. It’s no secret that Cena was Truth’s childhood hero.
WWEComicBook

John Cena Believes WWE's Future is Less Stable By Betting on Him

John Cena returned to the WWE last month for a 15-city tour dubbed the "Summer of Cena," which will eventually culminate in him challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship in the main event of SummerSlam. Cena hasn't been able to consistently wrestle for the WWE in a few years due to his growing career in Hollywood, though he has stated repeatedly in interviews he'll never truly leave the WWE. In an interview with USA TODAY that dropped this week, the 16-time former world champion talked about his current role with the company, pointing out that at 44 he can't be the No. 1 star in the company like he was in his prime.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

John Cena On Who Impresses Him Most In WWE: Vince McMahon

John Cena has been back in the WWE mix since Money in the Bank and has been around all the talent at television shows and live events. He's shared the ring with Roman Reigns & The Usos, shared the mic with Riddle, and teamed with The Mysterios. But who has...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

John Cena Signs Contract To Face Roman Reigns At WWE SummerSlam

The Universal Championship will be defended at WWE SummerSlam. On the July 30 episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns and Finn Balor met in the ring for a contract signing. Last week, Reigns rejected Cena's match proposal and said yes to Balor instead. During the segment, Reigns said that Balor is worthy of catching this beating.
WWEComicBook

WWE: John Cena Addresses Roman Reigns' Missionary Comments, Pokes Fun at Bella Proposal on SmackDown

Tonight's SmackDown kicked off with another introduction from John Cena, and after a rousing response from the crowd (and that oh so great music), Cena picked up the microphone. First though WWE recapped Cena's return and Roman denying the match at SummerSlam, followed by Finn Balor's challenge to Roman. When w got back to Cena, Cena did address the missionary comment and said that if you could find someone who could keep missionary interesting for two decades you ought to keep them in your life.
WWE411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Hello everyone, it’s Friday so here’s another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight the big rumor is that Sasha Banks will return, and presumably rekindle her feud with Bianca Belair. I’m not especially looking forward to that, the build to their WrestleMania match wasn’t exactly stellar, but the roster on the women’s side of Smackdown is still pretty thin (meanwhile over on RAW Poochie, I mean Charlotte, is keeping everyone down) so you do the best you can with what’s at your disposal I guess. Last week John Cena returned and challenged Roman Reigns for a match at Summerslam, but Roman declined citing Cena as a tired nostalgia act not worth his time and instead accepted a challenge from the recently returned Finn Balor. Balor defeated Roman back in 2016 on his way to becoming the first Universal champion so they have some history, and with Roman now carrying that particular title they might be able to play that up when they have their official contract signing tonight. One also wonders what role Cena will play in the proceedings. The tag team scene is still mostly a mess, with Montez Ford still not quite back from surgery, so Jimmy Uso will be taking on Rey Mysterio tonight to continue the feud between the two families over the tag team titles. Big E is still riding high after winning Money in the Bank but has yet to find his next feud, where he’ll lose because that’s historically what happens to every Money in the Bank winner. The Smackdown midcard is talented but sadly stagnant. Elsewhere Edge and Seth Rollins have begun their feud, and hard luck Baron Corbin has been shockingly engaging as a character so he’ll probably be around. Anyway, let’s get to the action.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight: John Cena, Sasha Banks, Finn Balor – Roman Reigns

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will take place from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. No matches have been announced for tonight’s show but WWE is teasing fallout from last week’s show where Finn Balor challenged WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who accepted. WWE is also asking what’s next for John Cena now that Reigns has accepted the Balor challenge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy