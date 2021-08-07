Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Father Claims Britney Spears' Medical Conservator Raised Possible New Hospitalization

By Vanessa Romo
Posted by 
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 6 days ago

Britney Spears' father says her personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, feared the pop star was spiraling out of control as recently as July, according to court documents filed on Friday. James Spears, who is fighting to stay on as the music icon's financial custodian, detailed an alarming phone conversation in a...

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservator#Lawsuits#Mental Health#Reuters#Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Gives Disturbing Details About Ex-Husband Jamie as Conservator

More details surrounding Britney Spears' conservatorship continue to surface following her shocking claims in court in June. According to TMZ, Lynne Spears didn't have much to say about her daughter other than she's "fine" when spotted at LAX, and while Spears may dislike her father Jamie Spears, she allegedly isn't fond of her mother either. While that's what sources say, according to legal documents that were obtained by the outlet, Lynne was in full support of having Spears' father removed as the conservator.
MusicPosted by
E! News

Britney Spears Belts Out Her Song "Lonely" With Boyfriend Sam Asghari After Shading Family

Amid continued tension with her family, Britney Spears took a moment to sing one of her classic numbers—but on her own terms. The pop star's boyfriend, Sam Asghari, shared footage to his Instagram Story on Sunday, July 18 that appeared to show the longtime couple enjoying a drive through Los Angeles while Britney sang along with the radio to her 2001 song "Lonely." Neither of their faces was seen in the video, although her right hand is shown, featuring red nail polish and her small triangle tattoo near her thumb.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears’s team would tamper with her phone to make singer believe people were ignoring her, friend claims

Britney Spears’s team allegedly changed numbers in her phone so that she would believe people were ignoring her, a friend of the singer has claimed.Michael Turchin, the husband of *NSYNC star Lance Bass, defended Bass after the former boyband member received backlash for his comments on Spears’s conservatorship.Last year, Bass – who was in *NSYNC with Spears’s former partner Justin Timberlake – opened up about his feeling towards #FreeBritney, the fan-started movement campaigning for the pop star to regain autonomy over her affairs.Bass told The Daily Podcast that people should “trust the system”, suggesting that Spears’s controversial conservatorship was...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

‘Blubbery’ Britney Spears Packing On The Pounds So She Can Make Sam Asghari A ‘Daddy’?

Britney Spears has constantly been in the news as of late, as more and more information breaks about the possible ending of her conservatorship. One major reason the popstar wants to end the legal guardianship is so she can possibly have a child with Sam Asghari, at least that is what one tabloid claimed after Spears gained weight earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates.
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Britney Spears’ new lawyer says unless Jamie Spears resigns, his firm will move ‘aggressively and expeditiously’

Mathew Rosengart, Britney Spears’ new lawyer, wants to make things happen for the popstar. Outside a court in Los Angeles, Rosengart took some time to share information regarding the singer’s conservatorship battle. According to the lawyer, unless Jamie Spears resigns as co-conservator, his firm will move “aggressively and expeditiously” until...
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Britney Spears’ mom urges fans to ‘stop’ slamming family

Britney Spears’ mom has begged fans to “stop” criticising her and the star’s sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. The ‘Toxic’ singer is trying to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her co-conservator and recently branded the conservatorship she’s been under since 2008 “abusive”, and after her supporters repeatedly targeted her relatives for allegedly not showing their support, Lynne Spears has had enough.
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Fans React to Father's Conservatorship Exit Amid Free Britney Movement

In a stunning turn of events, Jamie Spears has stepped down as the conservator of his daughter Britney Spears' estate. Jamie has been in control of Spears' estate since 2008. On Thursday, TMZ obtained new legal documents where Jamie's lawyer alleges that there are "no actual grounds" for removing Jamie, but he has chosen to step down do the public "attacks" and Spears' attempts to remove him. "There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate... and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests," Jamie's lawyer wrote. "Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests."
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jamie Spears asks to resign as Conservator of Britney Spears estate

Regarding the process, the defense affirmed that the father has presented an unjustified request for his removal, they will work with the Court and the new lawyer will have to prepare a transition to the new conservator. The quoted outlet noted that Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, He was unaffected by...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal

Rachel Uchitel, who signed the 30-page long NDA in 2009, broke the deal in 2019 by talking about her affair with the professional golfer for the HBO documentary 'Tiger'. AceShowbiz - Tiger Woods' former mistress is in legal trouble. Rachel Uchitel, who publicly talked about her relationship with the then-married professional golfer two years ago, is now being sued by his lawyer for breaking $8 million NDA over their affair scandal.
Downey, CAPosted by
Deadline

Sunni Wells Dies: Actor, Bill Cosby Accuser Was 72

Sunni Welles, a former actor and singer who was among the women who accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault, has died, her son Shaun O’Banion announced on Twitter todeay. She was 72. Welles died Monday after a battle with lung cancer at a hospice care center in Downey, CA, O’Banion told Deadline in a statement. Welles’ acting career began when she was a child at age 10, appearing in episodes of such popular shows as Leave It to Beaver and My Three Sons. She alleged at a 2015 news conference that Cosby raped her twice when she was an aspiring singer in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy