Two Segments Announced For Monday’s RAW

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE has announced two segments for next Monday’s RAW from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Charlotte Flair will be on the show to address this week’s non-title loss to RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. As noted, Monday’s RAW main event saw the champ defeat Flair in a No Holds Barred main event. The WWE website said Flair will speak to the WWE Universe and address the defeat.

