Mookie Betts is back at second base on Tuesday night as the Dodgers open up a two-game series with the Astros at Dodger Stadium, the second time in as many games Betts is in the infield since getting activated from the injured list. Betts, who missed 11 games on the injured list with right hip inflammation, was activated on Sunday in Arizona, and started at second base instead of his customary right field. He made a few notable plays, including an over-the-shoulder catch in the outfield.