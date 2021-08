Giants wide receiver David Sills V rruns with the ball during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., on Thursday. Credit: Brad Penner. David Sills figured he’d spend cutdown day last summer like most young unproven players in the NFL, waiting around for a phone call to tell him he had either made the team or that his dream would be postponed. The wide receiver had a flashy, productive first preseason with the Giants and was ready for whichever of those two options the team came to him with.