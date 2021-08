From Cobra Kai to Chuck Norris, karate is known around the world -- but practitioners of the Japanese martial art are hoping the Tokyo Olympics can bring an even wider audience. After decades of campaigning, karate finally chops its way onto the Olympic stage in Japan as one of four sports making a Games debut. But the International Olympic Committee's decision to drop it from the 2024 Paris Games means it only has one shot to make an impact. In Japan -- birthplace of the high-kicking, hard-punching martial art -- practitioners young and old want the sport to leave a lasting impression on global viewers.