49ers: How John Lynch’s tough-love ‘teddy bear’ dad propelled him to Canton

By Proud Democrat
Daily Republic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Lynch was on his back, gasping for air, looking up at a group of concerned teammates and coaches. But then the scenery changed for the Pop Warner quarterback of the Torrey Pines Falcons who’d had the wind knocked out of him. The only person the middle-schooler could see was his dad, John Sr., also known as Big John, a hulking 6-foot-5 former linebacker with size 15 feet who was a 13th-round pick of the Steelers in 1969.

