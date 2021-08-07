Cancel
Johnston, IA

Sundae in the Park

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin the City of Johnston, Johnston Community School District, and Johnston Community Education on Sunday, August 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. for an evening of music and ice cream, with an extra sprinkle of fun! Come see what groups your child can become involved in outside of school and meet city leaders. A variety of youth organizations will be on hand providing information on youth activities. Hop into the cab of a city snowplow, explore a fire engine and sit shotgun in a Johnston police vehicle! The 1902 Simpson House museum will be open for tours during this event. The event will take place at Johnston Commons.

