Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Le Claire, IA

4 Bedroom Home in Le Claire - $429,900

Quad-Cities Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful four bedroom home in Timber's Edge subdivision in Le Claire. This wonderful home features a sprawling tray ceiling in the entryway, hardwood floors, vaulted great room, granite island kitchen with stainless steel appliances and two panty spaces. The elegant master bedroom and bath with tile and glass door shower create your very own in-home oasis, and an informal dining space sliding glass door to the deck overlooking the oversized fenced yard on this cul-de-sac lot. The basement is highlighted by a walkout sliding glass door and poured concrete patio, spacious family rec room, additional full bath, and a well appointed 4th bedroom. Even with all of this, still plenty of unfinished space is available for storage or additional expansion if you desire. Come check out this incredible opportunity while you can!

qctimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
City
Le Claire, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass#Sliding Glass Door#Bedroom Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press advance after capturing 2 major Afghan cities

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s rapidly-advancing Taliban insurgents entered a western provincial capital, an official said Friday, hours after they captured the country’s second and third largest cities in a lightning advance just weeks before America is set to end its longest war. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy