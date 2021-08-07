Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Over Half Of New Yorkers Think Cuomo Should Be Criminally Charged, Poll Shows

By Shore News Network
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over half of New York voters think Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo should be criminally charged after an investigation found he sexually harassed 11 women, a new poll shows. The Quinnipiac University poll found that 55% of voters think Cuomo should be charged with a crime, while just 29% said the opposite. It also found that 70% believe Cuomo should resign from office and that he has lost his ability to govern, while 25% believe he should not.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Letitia James
Person
Elise Stefanik
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Quinnipiac University#New Yorkers#Democratic#House#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Four Defendants Arrested in Multimillion-Dollar Counterfeit Goods Trafficking Scheme

A 14-count indictment was unsealed yesterday in federal court in Brooklyn charging seven defendants with participating in a counterfeit goods scheme in which they imported generic goods into the United States from China, applied brand labels to those goods in workshops, some of which were controlled by the defendants, and then sold those counterfeit-branded goods to retail and wholesale purchasers. The charges against the defendants include conspiracy to traffic and trafficking in counterfeit goods and money laundering. Four defendants were arraigned yesterday before United States Magistrate Judge Sanket J. Bulsara and each was released on a $200,000 bond. Three additional defendants remain at large.

Comments / 0

Community Policy