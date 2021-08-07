Over Half Of New Yorkers Think Cuomo Should Be Criminally Charged, Poll Shows

A 14-count indictment was unsealed yesterday in federal court in Brooklyn charging seven defendants with participating in a counterfeit goods scheme in which they imported generic goods into the United States from China, applied brand labels to those goods in workshops, some of which were controlled by the defendants, and then sold those counterfeit-branded goods to retail and wholesale purchasers. The charges against the defendants include conspiracy to traffic and trafficking in counterfeit goods and money laundering. Four defendants were arraigned yesterday before United States Magistrate Judge Sanket J. Bulsara and each was released on a $200,000 bond. Three additional defendants remain at large.