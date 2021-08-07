Over Half Of New Yorkers Think Cuomo Should Be Criminally Charged, Poll Shows
Over half of New York voters think Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo should be criminally charged after an investigation found he sexually harassed 11 women, a new poll shows. The Quinnipiac University poll found that 55% of voters think Cuomo should be charged with a crime, while just 29% said the opposite. It also found that 70% believe Cuomo should resign from office and that he has lost his ability to govern, while 25% believe he should not.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
