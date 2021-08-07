Cancel
Axie Infinity Ban Rules: 3 Major Reasons Your Axie Account Is Suspended, Banned

By Czarina Grace Del Valle
itechpost.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral bans on Axie Infinity users have been implemented over the last few months, mostly through suspensions and terminations. For those who don't know, however, there are several reasons why Sky Mavis may ban you. Simply put, banned Axie Infinity users might have breached conditions stated on the Terms of...

www.itechpost.com

Millions of seniors hit by major data breach

Cybersecurity researchers have found a misconfigured Amazon S3 bucket that exposed personally identifiable information (PII) of over three million US senior citizens. Discovered by researchers at WizCase, the cloud storage bucket belonged to SeniorAdvisor, which describes itself as the largest ratings and reviews website for senior care and services across the US and Canada.
Internetchromeunboxed.com

Google is making a number of major changes to its services to help protect minors online

Ever since the introduction of its Family Link service, Google has done a lot to cater to families and kids who use apps and services in its ecosystem. A Family Tab on the Nest Hub devices that’s chock-full of games and learning experiences, filters on Youtube Kids, the ability to restrict app installs and set time limits on Chromebook and Android devices, and so much more.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Axie Infinity (AXS) Skyrocketed 30% Following a Coinbase Pro Listing

America’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Pro has announced the listing of new tokens, including Axie Infinity (AXS). Axie Infinity (AXS) is among the latest digital assets to be listed for trading on Coinbase Pro. As it typically happens with similar developers, its price jumped by nearly 30% in a matter of hours after the announcement.
Internetmobihealthnews.com

Facebook bans accounts for COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

Facebook removed 65 of its own and 243 Instagram accounts for spreading misinformation about AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines, according to the social media giant’s July Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior Report. The report found the misinformation network was tied to Fazze, a subsidiary of a U.K.-registered marketing firm, but operations were conducted...
Medical Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

They analyze a drug that reversed 93% of severe cases of coronavirus in just five days

A new finding made himself known in the middle of the battle to banish the covid and to help those who have been infected with the virus. A team from the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv analyzes a drug based on a molecule called CD24 -which is found naturally in the body- and that reversed 93% of severe cases by coronavirus. The drug is in Phase II and it is key for the treatment of patients with pictures complicated by the disease.
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country due in large part to the highly transmissible, now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, health experts continue to closely monitor other potentially threatening variants. One coronavirus strain to be aware of is the Lambda (C. 37) variant, which was first detected in Peru in December 2020. Thus far, genomic sequencing has identified the South American-born strain as the cause of roughly 1,060 COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative. And while that number arguably pales in comparison to the skyrocketing cases brought on by the Delta strain (which currently accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the U.S.), Lambda has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization. (FYI — that designation is slightly lower than the Delta's "variant of concern" status.) What's more, it's also currently of particular concern in Texas, one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, according to data reported by The New York Times.
HealthHRmagazine.co.uk

Employers should not dismiss unvaccinated employees

According to the Guardian, when CNN’s president Jeff Zucker told staff about the firing, he reminded them that vaccines were mandatory when working in the US office or when they meet other employees. HR’s role in vaccinations:. Do you need a coronavirus vaccine before attending the workplace?. Suzanne Staunton, employment...
Economyitechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Calculator: How to Compute for $1200 Golden State Payment, Eligibility

A new stimulus check is coming out sometime in September! Approximately two-thirds of California residents should be eligible for these checks and could receive up to $1200. Many have been searching for their fourth stimulus check update from the federal government. Unfortunately, various factors lead to assumptions that it is a highly unlikely event. No budget was allocated or approved to be used as a fourth national stimulus check.

