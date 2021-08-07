Cancel
Holmen, WI

3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $419,900

La Crosse Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrand new split bedrooms plan with over 1750 sq ft on the main level providing spacious rooms. 9ft ceilings give a nice open feel to the great room that includes your living space that will be able to enjoy the sunrise, & kitchen/dining area w/a sliding glass door for you to enjoy sunsets on your patio. Kitchen will have white perimeter cabinetry, a sage green island for gathering around, quartz countertops & tile backsplash. You will love the entry off the large 3 car garage that offers a mud room & separate laundry room, complete w/cabinets & sink. The master suite offers a walk in closet & bath w/dual vanity & walk in tile shower. Estimated completion date mid-end of October. Lower Level finishing option available.

