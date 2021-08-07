Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Where Is Peter August on “General Hospital?”

By Donald
Canyon News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLYWOOD—Well I knew this was a mystery that would soon come into play on “General Hospital.” The truth about Peter August’s ‘demise’ at the hands of Finn and Elizabeth has come home to roost. How so? Finn spilled all to Anna about his role in Peter’s death, while Liz confessed all to Jason about Peter’s death. So it all became a mission as to who would get to that freezer in the basement first, Anna or Jason? Jason got their first, but surprise there was NO BODY people!

www.canyon-news.com

Comments / 4

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trina
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
General Hospital
Related
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Sonny’s Shocking Return And Austin’s Shady Secret

General Hospital spoilers tease that Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) may soon return to Port Charles, according to Maurice, and questions also need to be answered as to if Austin Gatlin-Holt’s (Roger Howarth) is really related to the Quartermaines in upcoming episodes of General Hospital!. General Hospital Spoilers – Sonny Corinthos...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers Week Of August 9: Sonny’s Joy, Jason Confronted, Ned Frets, Spencer Pressured

General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 9 reveal that Sonny Corinthos aka “Mike” (Maurice Benard) is optimistic. Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) is confronted about Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy). Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) is worried about Austin Gatlin-Holt (Roger Howarth) while Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) is pressured. General...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

GH Spoilers & Rumors: Austin Attacks Michael

General Hospital (GH) spoilers and rumors tease that Austin Holt (Roger Howarth) is the latest Quartermaine family side piece to squeeze in the back door. Over the years plenty of kin have appeared to stake a claim in the Q fortune and Austin has made no bones about his intentions.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Mike And Nina Hit The Sheets Soon Here’s Why

General Hospital spoilers say Nina and Mike take their relationship to the next level. That kind of talk usually always means hitting the sheets. Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Bernard) and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) are growing closer on General Hospital. Of course, viewers of the ABC soap know that Sonny has amnesia. He’s been living a simpler life as “Mike” in Nixon Falls. Nina is all too aware that “Mike” is actually the don of Port Charles. She also knows he has a grieving wife and family back there. However, her growing feelings for “Mike” far outweigh her guilty conscience.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ CONFIRMED: Drew Cain Returns See First Look, Reveal Date

The moment we’ve all been waiting for his here — General Hospital has FINALLY confirmed the return of Drew Cain. Likewise, we now have our first look at who is stepping into the role of Drew Cain. We’ve got a sneak peek (well a sneak listen really) into how Drew Cain will come crashing back into the life of Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco). And, we have a confirmed reveal date for when this is all going to go down.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Rumors Valentin Cassadine Discovers Sonny Corinthos In Nixon Falls!

General Hospital rumors and spoilers tease that Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) may soon be paying Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) a visit in Nixon Falls. But as viewers know, Nina isn’t the only Port Charles resident who is in the small town. Nina has been keeping the fact that Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Bernard) is also there, alive and well but with no memory of his life in Port Charles. Could Valentin be the one who brings Sonny back home?
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

GH Wild Speculation: Nelle Rises From The Grave To Support Nina When She Is Caught

General Hospital (GH) spoilers and updates tease Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) may still be alive. Nelle was last seen with Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright). Nelle and Carly had gotten into a fight because Nelle had kidnapped her son Wiley Quartermaine-Corinthos (Eric and Theodore Olson). Nelle had been able to get away from Carly but ended up falling from a cliff. Carly had tried to save Nelle but she fell to her death. Nelle was found on the Pennsylvania side of the river and declared dead. However, Nelle could have found a way to fake her death.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers Wednesday, July 21: Willow Rejected, Trina Questioned, Sasha’s Confession

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, July 21 reveal that Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) gets an unexpected rejection. Trina Robinson (Sydney Makayla) is questioned by Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West). Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) makes a confession. Plus, Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) wants answers from Jordan Ashford (Briana Nicole Henry). General...
TV & VideosPopculture

'General Hospital' Star Takes Hiatus After Health Scare

Kirsten Storms is taking a step back from General Hospital to focus on her health. On Sunday, the Soap Opera Network confirmed the actress will be taking a temporary leave of absence as she continues to recover after revealing in June that she underwent brain surgery. Storms has portrayed Maxie Jones on the long-running ABC soap opera since 2005, with her last appearance on the show having been a July 19 episode in which her character left Port Charles and traveled to Texas with her baby.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers and Rumors: Jerry Jacks The Real Power Behind The Novak Crime Family!

General Hospital spoilers tease that the Novak crime family is trying to bust its way into Port Charles. Their bold moves have forced Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) to get married in order to consolidate their power within the Corinthos organization. With Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Bernard) presumed dead, the Novak’s thought they could assert their power and take over.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Kirsten Storms General Hospital Exit Might Be A Long One

General Hospital spoilers and updates tease that fans won’t be seeing Kirsten Storms for some time as the actress continues to recover from her brain surgery. Fans may recall that Storm’s character, Maxie Jones, left for Texas in the soap’s July 19 episode. She shared touching moments with Louise August aka “Bailey Quartermaine” (Harper and Scarlett bloom) before she left to visit her family. Her exit allowed the actress to rest and recover from her operation.

Comments / 4

Community Policy