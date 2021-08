Once again Cal Thomas demonstrates his inability to craft a fact-based argument, "DeSantis is standing up to Biden and the other 'weenies'," (Aug. 10). He claims the founders would have been horrified by the "government overreach" of mask mandates. That is nonsense unless you consider George Washington's or John Adams' administrations, "out of touch with the founders' intent." In 1794, 1796 and 1799 Congress passed quarantine acts to control the threat of infectious diseases, giving powers to both the executive and judicial branches to impose quarantines in areas of infectious diseases, and especially in ports, and providing that the President could, in case of an epidemic in the seat of government, move the location in which Congress met.