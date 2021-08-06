Horoscopes Aug. 6, 2021: Vera Farmiga, be the pillar of strength
CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Vera Farmiga, 48; Geri Halliwell, 49; M. Night Shyamalan, 51; Michelle Yeoh, 59. Happy Birthday: Distance yourself from inconsistency and people who are erratic or disruptive or who take you for granted. Build an environment conducive to success and happiness. Be the pillar of strength. Strive for perfection, reach your goal and make decisions that encourage others to stand by your side and support your efforts. The decisions you make will change your life for years to come. Your numbers are 9, 14, 22, 28, 31, 39, 45.www.redbluffdailynews.com
