Robinson Township, PA

Oakdale Man Killed In Robinson Twp. Motorcycle Crash

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Robinson Township.

According to the Washington County Coroner, Adam Barbarow crashed into a guard rail near Candor Road around 9:00 p.m. on Friday night.

The 41-year-old man was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The McDonald Police Department is investigating.

CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

