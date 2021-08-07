Starling Marte’s game-winning home run in 11th inning pushes A’s past Rangers 4-1
OAKLAND — Starling Marte hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the 11th inning, lifting the Oakland Athletics past the Texas Rangers 4-1 on Friday night. Tony Kemp made the last out of the 10th and began the 11th inning at second base. After Mark Canha was hit by a pitch, Marte lined a 3-1 pitch from Jimmy Herget (0-1) over the left field fence. It was Oakland’s fourth hit of the game.www.pressdemocrat.com
