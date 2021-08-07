Starling Marte’s game-winning home run in 11th inning pushes A’s past Rangers 4-1

The Oakland A’s spent the last week revamping their lineup, adding three new veteran hitters before the MLB trade deadline, and the results are already beginning to show up. The A’s blasted the Los Angeles Angels in an 8-3 victory Sunday, with plenty of help from their recent acquisitions. The offensive outburst not only avenged the previous day’s shutout loss and wrapped up a series win in the four-game matchup in Anaheim, but also represented a lot of what we’ve pined to see from this group all summer.