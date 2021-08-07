Cancel
Economy

Months After Ice Storm, Homeowners Struggle With Insurance Claims

By Diana Zoga
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

More than five months after February’s polar vortex and power crisis crippled the state, some North Texans say their homes are in disrepair – despite having insurance coverage. Read on to learn what consumers can do to navigate insurance questions and disputes. “We want to get back into our home”

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Sonoma County, CAkshb.com

Unable to get insurance, homeowners left vulnerable to wildfires

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. — As the intensity and frequency of natural disasters increase, more homeowners are being left uninsured. Charlie Martin is among those unprotected this wildfire season. Owner of Chalk Hill Ranch and Toby Lane Vineyards in Sonoma, County, California, Martin took over the family horse boarding operation 20 years ago.
Texas StateMyhighplains.com

Texas struggling to recover from new unemployment claims

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas is struggling to recover from new unemployment claims, according to WalletHubs updated rankings for States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest. Last weeks claims were higher than at the start of 2020. Key Stats in the ranking, as stated by WalletHubs:. Weekly unemployment claims...
insurancebusinessmag.com

Florida homeowners face spike in insurance renewals

Those looking to renew their homeowners’ insurance in Florida are being blindsided by significant premium increases, as the insurance situation in the state grows complicated. According to Dulce Suarez-Resnick, who has 30 years of insurance industry experience, Florida homeowners are, on average, seeing their insurance premiums surge between 25% and...
NBC Miami

Many Homeowners Hit With Higher Insurance Renewals

When Dulce Suarez-Resnick’s homeowners’ insurance policy was up for renewal, she had to figure out how to try to offset the increase she saw in her notice. “I had a 40% rate increase and I couldn’t go to any other insurance company because technically to them, my 20-year-old roof is too old,” she said. “So I had to increase my deductibles and I had to look at my coverages, maybe make some adjustments there.”
Economymoney.com

5 Best Homeowners Insurance Companies of August

If you don’t know the ABCs of homeowners insurance, you might end up paying more for inadequate coverage. To aid you in the process and help you find a homeowners policy that works for you, here are the best 5 homeowners insurance companies of 2021. Money’s Best Homeowners Insurance Companies...
Economyashlandsource.com

These are the types of insurance every homeowner should have

Naturally, you’re always searching for ways to ensure you have what you need to keep your family, yourself, and home protected and intact. The good news is that there are many ways to secure what matters most to you. Take a look at the different types of insurance every homeowner should have so you can safeguard your loved ones and your home.
EconomyMotley Fool

Is Wildfire Damage Covered by Homeowners Insurance?

Whether a home is covered for wildlife may be determined by location. Many parts of the United States are experiencing a wildfire crisis. The Bootleg Fire beginning in early July engulfed more than 300,000 acres in southern Oregon, while The Dixie Fire became the 15th largest wildfire in California history. And these are just a few of the many recent devastating fires.
KMPH.com

Insurance companies dropping mountain community homeowners left and right

OAKHURST, Calif. (FOX26) — Insurance companies have been dropping coverage for homeowners in mountain communities they determine to be at a high risk for wildfire. Mary Meyer, an 85-year-old widow who's lived at her Oakhurst home for the past 34 years, was one of the latest customers to get a letter saying she's losing her coverage.
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Texas StatePosted by
Z94

Dallas Gas Station Voted ‘Best Street Tacos In Texas’

If you've ever lived in or traveled through Texas, you know they take their tacos seriously. It's true, you can often find really good tacos pretty much anywhere around that enormous state, they're infinitely better the further South you go, but somehow, someway, a Dallas gas station has been crowned the title of "Best Street Tacos in Texas."
Nebraska StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Destructive Tornado in Nebraska History

Tornadoes are one of the most destructive natural phenomena on the planet. In the United States, they are also one of the most common. There were more than 72,000 tornadoes recorded in the United States from 1950 through 2020, resulting in nearly 6,000 fatalities, tens of thousands of injuries, and property and crop damage in […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy