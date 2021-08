The Texas Rangers will go against the Oakland Athletics in MLB action in Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 4:07 PM (EDT). The Rangers will enter into this game after they got blanked in their previous game. The Angels were defeated 5-0 in this game. Texas has a miserable 39-70 record so far this season. The Rangers are currently in last place in the division with a record of 39-70. Texas’ batting average is.225, with a .293 on-base percentage.