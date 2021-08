SAC CITY — If the COVID-19 pandemic had a soundtrack, it might be a cacophony of a dentist’s drill, ear-splitting microphone feedback and a never-ending blast from an air horn. Yet amidst all the chaos of the 2020 pandemic, a simple email with the subject line “Hello, Cuz. How the heck are ya?” inspired a group of classmates from the Early area to reunite their high school quartet and sing a new tune.