Eddie Hearn would love to add a Mikey Garcia-Regis Prograis fight to DAZN’s fall schedule. Like essentially every other fight the streaming service will fund, though, the fate of Garcia-Prograis on DAZN will be determined by who Canelo Alvarez fights next and which platform pays for it. If Alvarez’s representatives re-engage Caleb Plant’s team in negotiations for a super middleweight title unification fight FOX would offer on pay-per-view in the United States, Garcia and Prograis probably would have a much greater chance of DAZN subsidizing their junior welterweight bout.