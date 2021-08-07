Cancel
Onalaska, WI

3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $220,000

La Crosse Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis truly one of a kind home is a must see! This home offers eco-friendly, minimalist living conveniently located in Onalaska. Open concept living room and kitchen featuring vaulted ceilings, bursting with reclaimed materials and custom built touches including stained glass. The house and garage are heated with wood stoves and come with 1 year worth of chopped wood. Relax on the beautiful front porch after working in the gardens or working on your own project in the large garage/workshop. If you dream of living differently and leaving a smaller ecological footprint, this home is perfect for you.

WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press advance after capturing 2 major Afghan cities

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s rapidly-advancing Taliban insurgents entered a western provincial capital, an official said Friday, hours after they captured the country’s second and third largest cities in a lightning advance just weeks before America is set to end its longest war. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.

