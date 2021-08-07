2 taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Dayton Friday night.

Montgomery County Regional dispatch tells us crews were dispatched to a crash involving a vehicle versus a motorcycle at East Fifth Street and South Keowee Street around 10:03 p.m.

Dispatch’s records show the motorcyclist and their passenger had suffered injuries from the crash.

Both were taken to Miami Valley Hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.

We will update this story once we learn more.

