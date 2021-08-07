Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

China's July soybean imports fall on year on weak crushing margins

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China’s soybean imports fell in July from the same period the previous year, customs data showed on Saturday, as poor crushing margins weighed on demand.

The world’s top buyer of the oilseed brought in 8.67 million tonnes of soybeans in July, down 14.1% from 10.09 million tonnes the previous year, data from the General Administration of Customs showed, as sliding hog margins curbed appetite for soymeal.

For the first seven months of the year, soybean shipments totalled 57.63 million tonnes, up 4.5% from the same period in the previous year, customs data showed.

Chinese crushers bring in soybeans to crush into soymeal to feed the country’s massive livestock herds and make cooking oil.

Buyers stepped up purchases of soybeans early in the year, on anticipation of strong demand from a fast recovering pig herd.

But soybean demand was expected to slow over the rest of the year, however, analysts and traders said, as falling hog margins and more wheat substitution in feed crimped appetite for soymeal, the major protein source in animal recipe.

Crushing margins in Rizhao, Shandong province, a major processing hub in eastern China CNSOY-RZO-MRG hit their lowest levels on record in June this year, before climbing back up.

Crushers there still lose more than 200 yuan ($30.96) with each tonne of soybeans processed.

Hog margins remained in negative territory at minus 201 yuan per tonne in Heilongjiang, a major pig producer in the northeastern region. JCI-HOGM-HEILJ ($1 = 6.4607 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Wong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#Eastern China#Yuan#Customs Data#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China shares fall as weak lending data fans liquidity concerns

Aug 12 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Thursday as weaker-than-expected lending data triggered liquidity concerns and weighed on sentiment. **The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.8%, to 4,973.35, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% to 3,524.74 points. ** China’s new bank loans fell to 1.08 trillion yuan ($166.5 billion)...
EconomyAgriculture Online

ASIA RICE-High shipping costs, weak baht drag Thai rates to over 2-year low

* Vietnam rice exports down 12.7% so far this year. * Bangladesh likely to reduce duty on rice imports. * Indian farmers planted rice on 31 mln hectares as of Aug 6. Aug 12 (Reuters) - Export prices of rice from Thailand slid to their lowest in more than two years this week due to a weak baht and high shipping costs, while sluggish demand kept India rates near 4-1/2 year lows for a second straight week.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Japan steelmakers set for sharp profit recovery as global demand surges

TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Japanese steelmakers are on track for a V-shaped annual profit recovery from the pandemic-induced slump, as solid global demand boosts prices while higher prices of iron ore and coking coal drive hefty inventory appraisal gains. Japan’s second-biggest steelmaker, JFE Holdings, on Thursday nearly doubled its...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 1-U.S. slashes corn, soybean, wheat harvest forecasts

CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. government slashed its outlook for domestic corn production by 2.7% and its soybean harvest view by 1.5% on Thursday as dry soils in key western growing areas cut into the potential for a bumper harvest. The dry conditions also hampered U.S. wheat production,...
Industrymining.com

Iron ore price down on signs of economic slowdown in China

Iron ore prices fell on Thursday on concerns over steel output controls in China. According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe fines imported into Northern China were changing hands for $162.96 a tonne, down 1.8% from Wednesday’s closing. The most-traded iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime...
Agricultureagfax.com

WASDE Oilseeds: Lower U.S. Soybean Production, Crush, Exports

U.S. soybean supply and use changes for 2021/22 include higher beginning stocks and lower production, crush, and exports. Beginning soybean stocks are raised on lower 2020/21 crush and exports. Soybean production for 2021/22 is forecast at 4.34 billion bushels, down 66 million on lower yields. Harvested area is forecast at...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China vehicle sales fall 12% in July -industry association

BEIJING, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Vehicle sales in China fell 11.9% in July from the corresponding month a year earlier, industry data showed on Wednesday. Overall sales in the world’s biggest auto market stood at 1.86 million vehicles in July, showed data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Industryspglobal.com

Weak supply, stocks data from Malaysia may push palm oil prices higher

Palm oil prices could rise in the near term after Malaysia's official July data showed a steep dip in inventories at end-July along with lower production even as most market participants expected stocks to rise marginally or stay flat. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

GRAINS-U.S. wheat eases, Paris futures stay firm as world crop assessed

* Chicago wheat eases as focus turns to USDA world crop report * Euronext wheat hits new highs on EU, Russian supply worries * Soybeans stay firm on export demand, corn turns higher (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat eased back on Wednesday, while Paris futures struck new contract highs, as the market awaited a U.S. government world crop report for a gauge of rain-hit harvesting in western Europe and reduced expectations of Russian supply. U.S. soybeans rose for a second session on signs of accelerating export demand and spillover support from a jump in Malaysian palm oil futures, another key global oilseed market. Chicago corn recovered from a day-earlier fall as investors adjusted positions before Thursday's U.S. Department of Agriculture world crop outlook. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.7% at $7.22-1/4 a bushel by 1134 GMT, giving up some of its 2.2% gain from Tuesday. On Paris-based Euronext, benchmark December wheat edged up 0.5% to 239.00 euros ($279.94) a tonne, after earlier setting a life of contract peak at 240.25 euros. A rally in the dollar to a four-month high against the euro has capped gains in Chicago while lending extra support to Paris prices. "The market is continuing to adjust to substantially lower Russian wheat crop estimates," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Lower yields in Russia's winter wheat crop, drought damage to North American spring wheat and heavy rain during the European Union harvest have raised uncertainty about availability of export supplies. In France, the EU's top wheat producer, traders are watching to see if a dry spell this week will let farmers finish wheat harvesting and give a clearer picture of grain quality after some poor early results. CBOT soybeans were up 1.2% at $13.53 a bushel and corn gained 1.0% to $5.58-3/4 a bushel. The USDA confirmed private sales of 132,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and another 130,000 tonnes to unknown destinations, the latest in a flurry of overseas sales. Corn has been curbed by an improved rating of U.S. crops published by the USDA earlier this week, although there were expectations the agency would cut its U.S. yield forecast in Thursday's report. Dwindling prospects for Brazil's second corn crop after drought and frost were helping underpin prices. Prices at 1134 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 722.25 -4.75 -0.65 640.50 12.76 CBOT corn 558.75 5.50 0.99 484.00 15.44 CBOT soy 1353.00 16.25 1.22 1311.00 3.20 Paris wheat Sep 236.25 1.75 0.75 192.50 22.73 Paris maize Nov 215.75 1.25 0.58 219.00 -1.48 Paris rape Aug 551.75 6.25 1.15 418.25 31.92 WTI crude oil 67.46 -0.83 -1.22 48.52 39.04 Euro/dlr 1.17 0.00 -0.04 1.2100 -3.20 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne ($1 = 0.8538 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Mark Potter)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-CBOT wheat stabilizes after rally as traders await U.S. crop data

CHICAGO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures stabilized on Wednesday as traders adjusted positions ahead of a U.S. government crop report, a day after prices jumped on concerns about tightening global inventories. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is set to issue an update on global grain...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat nearly flat ahead of USDA global supplies and demand report

CANBERRA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were nearly flat on Thursday, as traders awaited a widely watched U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report later in the session, which will set market direction. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.1% to $7.26-1/4...
IndustryICIS Chemical Business

China’s 2021 distillates exports may fall sharply on quota cuts

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--China’s total distillates exports, including gasoline, gasoil and kerosene, are expected to fall by at least 19% this year due to steep cuts in its export quotas. China issued the year’s second batch export quotas for 7.5m tonnes of distillates, a sharp decline of 73.24%, compared with last year’s...
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

Beef, pork exports fire on all cylinders

U.S. red meat exports closed the first half of the year on a strong note. Although volume and value eased from the hefty totals posted in April and May, total export value was still the highest on record for June. In addition, beef and pork export volumes in the first...
Industrydtnpf.com

Weak Board Crush Margin Weighs on Canola

A ProphetX calculation that approximates the move in the Canadian Canola Board Margin Index, using the spot Canadian dollar, November canola along with October soybean oil and meal closes, shows a dip to $5.93/metric ton on Aug. 9. This is a bearish factor for the market, when one considers that this index has fallen from the $73.92/mt reported on July 30, or just over one week. As recently as June 10, this index was calculated at a high of $188.80/mt.
Agriculturespglobal.com

BRAZIL CORN WATCH: Exports remain slow amid low supply, weak demand

Corn exports from Brazil in the first five business days of August stood at 718,244 mt at a daily rate of 143,649 mt, compared with 6.24 million mt at a daily rate of 297,323 mt for the whole of August 2020, showed customs data released on Aug. 9. The exports continued to lag behind the previous year's pace on low supply and weak export demand, traders said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy