Nearly 1,000 Okanagan properties under evacuation as White Rock Lake wildfire rages

By Aaron Hemens, Ashley Wadhwani
thefreepress.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn evacuation order has been issued for 975 properties that were previously on alert along Westside Road, due to the White Rock Lake wildfire. The Regional District of Central Okanagan expanded the order at 8:40 p.m. on Friday (Aug. 6). The White Rock Lake wildfire is estimated at 55,000 hectares and burning out of control.

