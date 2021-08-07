15-year-old girl injured in Federal Way shooting

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A 15-year-old girl was injured in a shooting Friday night in Federal Way.

Federal Way officers were called at about 9:15 p.m. to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 35700 block of 16th Avenue South.

When police arrived, they discovered that relatives had already taken the girl to the hospital, officials said. She suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

It is not known what led to the shooting as police said they have been unsuccessful in getting information due to a lack of cooperation from possible witnesses and the victim.

The shooting remains under investigation.

©2021 Cox Media Group