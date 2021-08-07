Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Federal Way, WA

15-year-old girl injured in Federal Way shooting

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WsJbd_0bKZLnc900

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A 15-year-old girl was injured in a shooting Friday night in Federal Way.

Federal Way officers were called at about 9:15 p.m. to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 35700 block of 16th Avenue South.

When police arrived, they discovered that relatives had already taken the girl to the hospital, officials said. She suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

It is not known what led to the shooting as police said they have been unsuccessful in getting information due to a lack of cooperation from possible witnesses and the victim.

The shooting remains under investigation.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
53K+
Followers
64K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Federal Way, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Federal Way, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man injured in stabbing in Chinatown-International District

SEATTLE — A man stabbed Thursday night in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District is recovering at the hospital. Police were called at 8:47 p.m. to 500 South King Street, where they found a 49-year-old man who had been stabbed. Seattle Fire Department medics took the victim, who suffered a non-life-threatening injury, to...
Puyallup, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Small plane crash-lands at Thun Field in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Authorities are looking into what caused a small plane to crash-land at Thun Field in Puyallup on Thursday afternoon. The pilot was the only person on board and was checked out by medics, Central Pierce Fire and Rescue said. Officials did not say if the pilot suffered...
Health ServicesPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: 6 dead, including suspected shooter, in UK city

LONDON — (AP) — Police in southwest England said six people were killed, including the suspected shooter, in the city of Plymouth Thursday in a “serious firearms incident” that wasn't terror-related. Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement on Twitter that several other casualties were receiving treatment following the...

Comments / 7

Community Policy