China's crude oil imports rebound as state refiners return from overhauls

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China’s crude oil imports rebounded in July from a six-month low as state-backed refiners ramped up output after returning from maintenance, though independent refineries slowed restocking amid probes by Beijing into trading and taxes.

China brought in 41.24 million tonnes of crude oil last month, equivalent to 9.71 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Saturday.

That compares with 40.14 million tonnes in June and 51.29 million tonnes in July 2020.

In the first seven months of the year, China, the world’s top crude oil importer, took in 301.83 million tonnes, or 10.39 million bpd, down 5.6% from the corresponding period last year.

“With state-owned refineries completing overhauls, the number of refineries resuming operation is gradually increasing,” said analysts at China-based Longzhong consultancy, while adding that overall utilisation rates have not seen a significant jump.

Operating rates at independent refiners in refining hub Shandong, however, showed a clear downtrend in the last month, with the average rate hitting the lowest level this year at 63% in late July.

Analysts had expected that Beijing’s crackdown on the misuse of import quotas and the impact of higher crude prices could see China’s oil import growth sink to the lowest in two decades in 2021.

China in June cut 35% of crude oil import quotas to non-state refiners in a second batch of allowances for 2021, in which several small refiners did not receive any quotas.

Meanwhile, the central government has been carrying out investigations since April on illicit trading of import quotas, partly to ease a fuel surplus that has hurt state-owned refiners’ profits.

Shandong province, where most independent refiners are located, stepped up efforts this week to curb fuel production by ordering its independent refineries to promise not to trade crude oil quotas.

Customs data on Saturday also showed China exported 4.64 million tonnes of refined oil products in July, up 44.5% from a year ago but down 28.0% from June.

Natural gas imports, including piped and liquefied natural gas (LNG) were at 9.34 million tonnes last month, up 27.1% on year, the data showed. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea, Chinese refiners snap up U.S. sour crude -sources

NEW YORK/SINGAPORE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - South Korean and Chinese refiners have snapped up at least 5 million barrels of U.S. Mars crude loading in September, taking advantage of lower prices in recent weeks, industry sources said. Ongoing production restraint by Middle East producers and a delayed return of Iranian...
Trafficrigzone.com

Oil Steady as Investors Bet Demand Can Handle Delta

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after a two-day advance as investors bet the global demand recovery will remain intact despite the latest wave of Covid-19 that’s led to tighter restrictions on movement in many countries. Futures in New York traded near $69 a barrel after rising more than 4% over the...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

IEA Cuts Oil Demand Outlook on Virus

(Bloomberg) -- The International Energy Agency cut forecasts for global oil demand “sharply” for the rest of this year as the resurgent pandemic hits major consumers, and predicted a new surplus in 2022. It’s a marked reversal for the Paris-based agency, which just a month ago was urging the OPEC+...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil prices slip as IEA warns of slowdown in demand recovery

NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Thursday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus would slow the recovery of global oil demand. read more. Brent crude futures fell 45 cents to $70.99 a barrel by 11:09 a.m....
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Soybeans Lower; Wheat, Corn Around Unchanged

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is up 1/4 cent, November soybeans are down 4 1/2 cents and Kansas City September wheat is 3/4 cent higher. CME Globex Recap: Early on Thursday, Dow Jones futures are higher, with European markets mostly higher, and Asian markets lower. The bond market is higher. Weather in the Plains and Midwest remains mostly active over the next few days, but with some hot temperatures one more day. Thursday features the August USDA report with possible yield revisions for both corn and soybeans.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Supertankers in Doldrums

(Bloomberg) -- The summer doldrums are here for oil supertankers. Freight rates on the benchmark route from the Middle East to Asia have slipped to their lowest levels since March, meaning lower earnings for those vessels, Baltic Exchange data show. At the same time, ship-fuel costs have jumped. “Weak hiring...
Traffickfgo.com

Oil falls a second day after IEA warns of slowdown in demand

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell for a second day on Friday after the IEA warned that demand growth for crude and its products had slowed sharply as surging cases of COVID-19 worldwide has forced governments to revive restrictions on movement. Brent crude was down 31 cents, or 0.4%, at...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Shares Slip As Crude Weakens On China COVID Curbs, Lower GDP Forecast

Investing.com – Energy stocks were lower across the board in Monday’s premarket as crude prices fell and major investment banks cut their forecasts for China’s GDP amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the world’s second-largest economy. Shares of integrated oil companies as well as standalone explorers fell. Shell (LON:RDSa) ADR...
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Iran’s Crude Oil Production Fell To An Almost 40-Year Low In 2020

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) June 2021. In 2020, Iran produced less than 2 million barrels per day (b/d) of crude oil, an almost 40-year low in Iran’s production levels according to our analysis, which we updated in July. Several factors contributed to Iran’s low crude oil production in 2020, including the global economic decline that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic and international sanctions on Iran’s crude oil that limited its crude oil exports.
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil extends losses as Delta variant stalls demand recovery

TOKYO/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell for a second day on Friday after the International Energy Agency warned that demand growth for crude and its products had slowed sharply as surging COVID-19 cases worldwide forced governments to revive movement restrictions. Brent crude was down 49 cents, or 0.7%, at $70.82 a...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

US crude inventory draws resume as refinery demand, exports climb

US crude oil inventory draws resumed in the week ended Aug. 6 amid an uptick in refinery demand and higher exports, US Energy Information Administration data showed Aug. 11. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Total commercial crude stocks declined 450,000 barrels to 438.78 million barrels,...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

U.S. crude, gasoline stockpiles dip slightly - EIA

(Reuters) -Crude oil stockpiles fell modestly last week, while gasoline inventories dipped to their lowest level since November, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude inventories fell by 447,000 barrels in the week to Aug. 6 to 438.8 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll...
Trafficdailyforex.com

Crude Oil Recovers on Rising Gasoline Consumption

Oil futures gained ground yesterday after the markets learned that fuel demand is rising in the United States despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Brent crude oil futures rose by 2.30% during the session, closing at the 70.63 level. Similarly, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures gained 2.72% and closed the session at the 68.29 level.
Energy IndustryStreetInsider.com

Spread of COVID-19 Delta variant knocks oil demand outlook -IEA

LONDON (Reuters) -Rising demand for oil abruptly reversed course in July and is set to proceed more slowly for the rest of the year due to the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday. "Growth for the second half of 2021 has been downgraded...
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 0.4 million barrels

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 0.4 million barrels from the previous week. At 438.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of August 6, 2021.

