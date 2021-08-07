Made-In-China.Com: Latest Technology In China Brings Expo Experience To Life

NANJING, China, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Made-in-China.com, China's leading comprehensive third-party B2B e-commerce platform, will be holding its largest ever Virtual Sourcing Expofrom August 16 to August 27, 2021 via its website and mobile app.

With travel to China still remaining largely impractical, Made-in-China.com is working hard to ensure business continuity for global buyers.

New features at the EXPO have been specially designed to allow visitors to quickly build trustful relationships with suppliers, place instant orders as well communicate in their preferred language.

Visitors will be able to:

Discover and interact with over 3,000 suppliers without travelling to China

Enter 8 Multilingual Halls complete with product descriptions and functions in various languages

Place instant orders via Online Trading on a range of light industrial products

Receive a personalized e-business card to quickly build trustful relationships with suppliers and restore the offline exhibition scene

Benefit from free samples, coupons, RTS, 3D Virtual sample showrooms, supplier live streaming and supplier product videos

Utilize a tailored matchmaking service for face-to-face multi-lingual video meetings.

During the grand online procurement event, buyers of Made-in-China.com can make purchases either on the platform or directly with suppliers. They will attend hundreds of new product launches, visit factories live and watch out-of-box reviews.

Leading three-dimensional space reconstruction technology in China will take attendee experience to a new level with immersive roaming, self- navigation, scenario-based shopping guides as well as direct merchandise links. A big buyer of Made-in-China.com who has already tried is appraised that "We can rotate the 3D model, magnify the parts of it. It is interesting and high efficient as we always could not get the sufficient details about the product."

Formore information about this event, please call +86-25-6667 7777, or email buyerservice@made-in-china.com.

Link: https://docs.qq.com/sheet/DQnFhY3hQVHhJQkZW?tab=cxlrz4

About Made-in-China.com

Founded in 1998, Made-in-China.com specializes in B2B cross-border trade. It is an integrated service platform committed to tapping business opportunities by providing one-stop full-cycle trade services for its global buyers and Chinese suppliers.

