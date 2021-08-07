Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Galal Yafai is the Olympic champion

By John Dennen
boxingnewsonline.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGalal Yafai beats Carlo Paalam in the Olympic flyweight final in Tokyo. GALAL YAFAI is the Olympic flyweight champion. At the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on Saturday (August 7) he took a split points decision over the Philippines’ Carlo Paalam in their 52kgs final. Yafai started with intensity. The Birmingham...

www.boxingnewsonline.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Khyzhniak
Person
Nicola Adams
Person
Galal Yafai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Boxing#Combat#Paalam#Briton#British#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Philippines
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
SportsPosted by
The Week

Olympic officials will replace Japanese athlete's gold medal after mayor bit it

Japanese softball player Miu Goto will have her Olympic gold medal replaced after a mayor controversially decided to bite the original. Tokyo Olympics officials say they're replacing Goto's gold medal after Takashi Kawamura, the mayor of her hometown of Nagoya, bit the first one during a ceremony despite COVID-19 concerns, BBC News reports. The International Olympic Committee is reportedly set to cover the costs.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsonline.net

Galal Yafai: ‘This means everything at the moment now’

The future can wait as Galal Yafai absorbs his Olympic gold medal triumph, writes John Dennen. CARLO PAALAM wanted to beat Galal Yafai at his own game. In the 52kgs Olympic final on Saturday (August 7) he had wanted to meet Yafai head on and force the Briton on to the backfoot. But Yafai was faster, more aggressive and even put the Filipino down in the first round. “If not for the knockdown, I could have made a fight of it, but credit to my opponent. I had a game plan to pressure him, to cut the ring off and to trap him. But I got hit by a solid shot and I tried to recover. I got up and tried to make a fight of it but he had my number,” Paalam reflected. “My opponent was very good and I had this Olympic dream. I tried to impose my spirit on him, but he won.”
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

GB have secured their best Olympic boxing medal haul for 101 YEARS, as Galal Yafai overpowered Yosvany Veitia to book a place in the flyweight semi-finals

Team GB have guaranteed their best boxing medal haul for 101 years, as Galal Yafai defeated Yosvany Veitia 4-1 to reach the flyweight semi-finals. Yafai, featuring in his second Olympic Games, is hoping to add to the Commonwealth gold he won in 2018 in the same division, and he's gone one step closer after a hard-fought points victory.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Galal Yafai, Carlo Paalam Advance To Men's Flyweight Gold Medal Round In Tokyo

Galal Yafai dug deep to end a 55-year drought for Great Britain. In one of the best fights of Tokyo Olympics competition, Yafai outlasted Kazakhstan's Saken Bibossinov to advance to the men's flyweight final. Yafai forced a standing eight count in the opening round and powered his way to victory in an entertaining slugfest Thursday afternoon at Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsonline.net

Michael Conlan defeats TJ Doheny in Belfast

Michael Conlan continues his progression with a clear win over TJ Doheny. MICHAEL CONLAN took a clear unanimous decision over TJ Doheny, defeating him at Falls Park in Belfast on Friday (August 6). He took the fight 119-108 for Victor Loughlin and 116-11 for both Steve Gray and Ian John-Lewis....
Combat Sportsboxingnewsonline.net

Kid Galahad breaks down and stops Jazza Dickens

After halting Jazza Dickens, Kid Galahad vows to 'dominate' the featherweight division. KID GALAHAD stopped James ‘Jazza’ Dickens after 11 rounds in an increasingly brutal fight on Saturday (August 7) at Matchroom’s HQ on the second show in the new Fight Camp series. Liverpool’s Dickens had started brightly, aiming shots...
Combat SportsBad Left Hook

Olympics 2020 boxing results: Great Britain’s Galal Yafai takes flyweight gold over Carlo Paalam of the Philippines

Great Britain’s Galal Yafai is now an Olympic gold medalist, taking the men’s flyweight final bout over the Philippines’ Carlo Paalam. The win also gives Great Britain its first boxing gold medal at Tokyo 2020, and denies the Philippines once again as the country will continue to wait on its first boxing gold medal in the Olympics. The Filipino team overall showed great talent in Tokyo, though, with two silver medals and a bronze.
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Team GB's Galal Yafai reaches Olympic men's flyweight final after thrilling split decision victory over Kazak fighter Saken Bibossinov guarantees Brummie a medal in Tokyo

Galal Yafai will fight for Olympic gold after a stunning, high-octane victory over Kazakhstan's Saken Bibossinov in the flyweight semi-final. The Brummie, 28, sped out of the blocks and delivered a straight left to leave his opponent with a standing count in a first round in which he took the verdict of all five judges.

Comments / 0

Community Policy