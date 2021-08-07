Cancel
MLB

Donaldson's RBI single in 11th lifts Twins over Astros 5-4

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Mitch Garver homered early and Josh Donaldson had an RBI single in the 11th inning in the Minnesota Twins' 5-4 victory over the Houston Astros on Friday night. Donaldson laced a ball to right field off Rafael Montero (5-4) with no outs in the 11th to score...

www.ftimes.com

