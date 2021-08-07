Cancel
Grand Island, NE

Masks do protect children, aren’t harmful

Grand Island Independent
 6 days ago

As a recently retired Grand Island pediatrician, I take issue with comments made by Dr. Sue Greenwald to the Grand Island Noon Rotary Club. Much of what she said contradicts the advice of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Masks and vaccines do save children’s lives. Children do get sick and...

theindependent.com

