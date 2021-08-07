Masks do protect children, aren’t harmful

My recent few days on Martha’s Vineyard were a shocking immersion into the world of the maskless. I was alone in the car on the way to Woods Hole to catch the ferry to the Island, so I was surprised when I drove up to see a small crowd of boldly barefaced vacationers. It was a real mix — single travelers as well as families of several generations, grandparents, mothers and fathers and little kids — all freely milling about. And it was the first time in months, really more than a year, that I’d been in a group with no or few masks in evidence. I was relieved to see the masks appear, per Steamship Authority policy, as ferry riders boarded the boat. But, unlike during the height of the pandemic, once on board, most people took them off. By contrast, I was conspicuous in my mask wearing.