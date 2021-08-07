Cancel
Europe

Remembering: A piece of the Berlin Wall

By Edith Robbins
Grand Island Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo many are coming. In the last few weeks every day over 2,000 people have crossed the border to West Berlin. During the past seven months roughly 150,000 have left East Germany. The East-Berlin radio is talking about that West-Berlin is a center for “international human trafficking.” It informs us that Western “fascists” are entering the East to undermine its socialist state. Controls by the East-German police recently have been very rigorous. It is summer time, no school. The gym in my old high school — like in so many other schools — is filled with cots. Refugees are living here until they know their destiny.

