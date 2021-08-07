Cancel
Today in History

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Today is Saturday, Aug. 7, the 219th day of 2021. There are 146 days left in the year. On August 7, 1998, terrorist bombs at U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania killed 224 people, including 12 Americans. On this date:. In 1782, Gen. George Washington created the Order of the...

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

