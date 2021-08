SPOKANE — Red Cross volunteers are sought to support people affected by wildfires in the northwest. “July has already been an incredibly busy month for the Red Cross with hundreds of disaster workers responding to help people whose lives were turned upside down by wildfires and other disasters,” said Alex Dieffenbach, Northwest Region CEO. “We need your help now. Please consider becoming a Red Cross volunteer, giving blood, or making a donation to help people affected by disasters today.”