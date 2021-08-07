Cancel
Envoy Air can't use federal labor law to totally dodge class action over worker handprint scans

By Scott Holland
Cook County Record
Cook County Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — A federal judge has grounded part of a class action challenging Envoy Air’s employee fingerprint scanning protocols under an Illinois biometrics law. Maysoun Abudayyeh was a passenger service agent for Envoy at O’Hare International Airport in late 2015 when the carrier began requiring employees to use a handprint scanner time clock. Her lawsuit alleges the company violated requirements under the Illinois Biometric Information Protection Act (BIPA), to give employees written notice regarding data collection and to develop and release a plan for how data would be stored, disseminated or destroyed.

