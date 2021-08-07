Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yankton, SD

City To Discuss Budget Monday

By From P&D Staff Reports
Yankton Daily Press
 3 days ago

The Yankton City Commission is set to discuss the 2022 municipal budget during a work session Monday. Immediately following the work session, the board will hold its regular meeting which is slated to include the first reading of amendments to the city’s zoning ordinance regarding medical cannabis and discussions on the Riverboat Days fireworks show, tuition reimbursement for city staff and several items connected to the 2021 Hyundai World Archery Championships set to be held in Yankton in September.

www.yankton.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yankton, SD
Yankton, SD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New York Governor Cuomo resigns in sexual harassment scandal

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Faced with mounting legal pressures and demands for his departure from President Joe Biden and others, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned on Tuesday following an inquiry that found he sexually harassed 11 women, capping a startling downfall for one of the most prominent politicians in the United States.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon to require all troops to get coronavirus vaccine by mid-September

The Pentagon will require all military personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a new memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , released Monday. “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” final approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “whichever comes first,” Austin wrote in the memo to troops.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy