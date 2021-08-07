City To Discuss Budget Monday

The Yankton City Commission is set to discuss the 2022 municipal budget during a work session Monday. Immediately following the work session, the board will hold its regular meeting which is slated to include the first reading of amendments to the city’s zoning ordinance regarding medical cannabis and discussions on the Riverboat Days fireworks show, tuition reimbursement for city staff and several items connected to the 2021 Hyundai World Archery Championships set to be held in Yankton in September.