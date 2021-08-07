Arizona-San Diego Runs

Cabrera went 3-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs and a walk Thursday against the Orioles. The veteran slugger certainly responded well to Wednesday's day off, coming back Thursday with his first multi-homer performance since May. Cabrera took Alexander Wells deep in the fifth inning and did the same off Adam Plutko in the seventh for his nine and 10th long balls of the year. After being held without a homer over his first 18 games in July, Cabrera has gone yard three times in his last three contests during a 6-for-11 stretch at the plate. He's hitting .247 in 326 plate appearances overall this season with a .679 OPS that would be a career low.