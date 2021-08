Stassi went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Rockies. Stassi led off the fifth with a solo blast to center to put the Angels up 7-3. It was his second home run over his last three games and his fourth overall this month. The 30-year-old is enjoying a nice July, slashing .347/.418/.673 with four homers, nine RBI, eight runs scored and 4:14 BB:K over 14 games. Stassi should continue to see the bulk of the work behind the plate for the Angels, with Kurt Suzuki starting occasionally as the backup catcher.