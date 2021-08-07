Cancel
Basketball

USA men defeat France, claim fourth-straight basketball gold medal

By NBC Olympics
KTVZ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrance handed the United States its first Olympic loss since 2004 during the prelims, but Team USA got the last laugh in the men’s final.

