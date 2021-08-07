Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Soak up summer at this dog-friendly restaurant!

Posted by 
Localish
Localish
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Z1df_0bKZI2Ik00

Looking for somewhere to take your furry best friend? Ember & Greens is the perfect place to enjoy the dog days of summer with your pup.

The family-owned restaurant and bar in Houston's Memorial neighborhood is known for healthy comfort food and a covered pet-friendly patio.

Mother and son team Naderah Ahly and Iman Yarjan first opened Ember & Greens in 2019. The centerpiece of the restaurant is a coal-fired oven, which is the inspiration for "Ember" in the restaurants name. "Greens" represents the restaurants use of fresh and natural ingredients in its menu.

"I describe our food very similarly to how I describe our family," said Yarjan. "Modern American with international influences."

Ahly has also been making fresh, healthy food for dogs for over 20 years, branded as "Lola & Baxter". The homemade dog food, loaded with vegetables and protein, is sold in to-go packets at Ember & Greens.

For more information, visit emberandgreens.com .

Comments / 0

Localish

Localish

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
779K+
Views
ABOUT

Good food. Good people. Good living. Localish is all about bringing out the good in America’s cities.

 https://abc.com/shows/localish
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
Houston, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Dog Food#Comfort Food#Healthy Food#Food Drink#Ember Greens#Lola Baxter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy