OPINION | Cheap and clean energy is growing fast. Do we really need a federal mandate?

By Simon Lomax
Livingston Parish News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of debating infrastructure, federal lawmakers may be turning their attention to a new subject: Power plants and the utilities that deliver electricity to homes and businesses. According to CBS News, some lawmakers want to attach a Clean Energy Standard (CES) to the federal budget using a parliamentary move...

State
Utah State
Energy IndustryTax Foundation

Tax Treatment of Nuclear Energy Should Be Simplified, Neutral, with Renewable Energy Sources

Tackling climate change and shifting the economy towards renewable energy has been a key part of the Biden administration’s agenda. However, this effort must first confront an overly complicated and non-neutral tax code, particularly in how it treats nuclear energy, for the White House to reach its ambitious goal of a 100 percent clean energy sector by 2035 and economy-wide net-zero emissions by 2050.
Energy IndustryBillings Gazette

Guest opinion: American workers are left behind in the clean energy economy, but Tester can help fix that

The world is transitioning to a clean energy economy, and American workers are being left behind. For the last few decades, foreign nations have increased their renewable energy capacities and modernized their energy infrastructure at a significantly faster rate than we have here in the United States. The most prominent example of this is China, as the country’s installed capacity of solar energy has soared to more than three times that of the United States, and they are the world’s largest producer of, and investor in, wind energy. Unfortunately, China’s domination in clean energy is due in large part to substantial government subsidies and the reported use of forced Uyghur labor in Xinjiang province. China has chosen to expand its market dominance at all costs, and unable to compete with such practices, U.S. domestic production lags far behind that of China. As a result, American workers are being left out of the clean energy technology manufacturing boom.
Congress & CourtsRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Senate passes $3.5T budget package with wins for clean energy, climate

On the heels of the U.S. Senate approving a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, the chamber acted early Wednesday morning to pass a sweeping $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation along party lines. Both measures are now on pace for final congressional approval in the coming weeks – major victories in the...
Energy Industrybaconsrebellion.com

Solar Industry Poll Favors (Surprise) Solar Industry

You will never find a better example of blatant question bias in a poll:. “Do you agree or disagree that solar farms are better than other types of development because they do not pollute the environment and help lower the cost of electricity for homes and businesses?”. They “do not...
Energy Industrywvgazettemail.com

Steve Engler: Miners could have options in clean energy (Opinion)

When President Joe Biden said he wanted to create good-paying American jobs in clean energy as one of his first executive orders, I didn’t see a pathway that would train these workers on the required timeframe to rapidly transition the energy sector. The federal government will not do this fast...
Energy IndustryGalion Inquirer

Cheap and clean energy is growing fast

After months of debating infrastructure, federal lawmakers may be turning their attention to a new subject: Power plants and the utilities that deliver electricity to homes and businesses. According to CBS News, some lawmakers want to attach a Clean Energy Standard (CES) to the federal budget using a parliamentary move...
Energy IndustryInvestorPlace

Why Clean Energy Fuels Has Plenty of Work To Do

Yes, it’s possible to invest in cow poo — or at least the product that is derived from it. Renewable natural gas (RNG) is a transportation fuel made from organic waste, primarily from cattle. Once it’s purified, this biomethane is chemically identical to the main ingredient in the fossil-based natural gas that comes out of a stove or heats residential water. The use of RNGs drastically reduces carbon emissions, and unlike conventional natural gas, RNG is not a fossil fuel and does not involve drilling. That said, the leader in this sector is Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) — but CLNE stock may lose its one-year gains of the firm doesn’t figure things out.
Energy Industryenergynews.us

Report: Clean energy deployment needs massive speed boost

CLEAN ENERGY: The U.S. needs to rapidly speed its pace of clean energy deployment to reach net zero emissions by 2050, on the order of installing 800 MW of additional generation each week over 2020 levels, a new report shows. (Bloomberg) ALSO:. • The solar industry is facing an unprecedented...
Energy Industryroblawnews.com

Do we really need a clean energy mandate?

After months of debating infrastructure, federal lawmakers may be turning their attention to a new subject: Power plants and the utilities that deliver electricity to homes and businesses. Want to read the rest?. Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

In climate push, federal reviews to nudge new infrastructure projects toward clean energy

WASHINGTON — Federal energy regulators are working to consider greenhouse gas emissions and environmental justice concerns when approving new infrastructure like oil and gas pipelines, while easing barriers to renewables and energy storage, like the large-scale batteries developed and produced in the Pittsburgh region. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is...
Congress & CourtsWyoming Tribune Eagle

Lawmakers debate taxes, definitions in discussion of proposed nuclear plant

The small modular nuclear reactor coming to Wyoming has hit a regulatory snag: Technically, under state law, it isn’t one. Last March, the passage of House Bill 74 gave the Environmental Quality Council authority to permit small modular nuclear reactors that would replace coal or natural gas plants — like the demonstration project proposed for construction at one of Wyoming’s retiring coal plants by electric utility Rocky Mountain Power and nuclear developer TerraPower.
Energy Industryitechpost.com

Green Development LLC Discusses Corporate Demand for Renewable Energy

Leading scientists and public supporters have long touted the damaging consequences of fossil fuels on the environment, but getting renewable energy on the radar of corporate responsibility officials has been an ongoing concern. Many organizations are now recognizing the opportunity to capitalize on economic incentives and good karma points with the public by becoming carbon-neutral and are driving powerful changes within the industry as they do so. Green Development LLC, a well-known clean energy provider in Rhode Island since its founding in 2009, discusses evidence for a shifting corporate perspective towards renewable energy investments, their motivations, and what the future holds for this sector.
Fountain Hills, AZFountain Hills Times

Schweikert backs clean energy act

Congressman David Schweikert (AZ-06), a Fountain Hills resident, joined House Ways and Means colleagues Rep. Tom Reed (NY-23) and Rep. Jimmy Panetta (CA-20) in introducing the Energy Sector Innovation Credit (ESIC) Act, a bipartisan energy tax proposal to encourage innovation in the clean energy sector to help rapidly scale-up and diversify new technologies.
Congress & CourtsInternational Business Times

Gates Offers $1.5 Bn In Climate Help If US Takes Legislative Action

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Thursday said his climate fund would pour $1.5 billion into projects with the United States if the government enacts a program to cut carbon emissions currently working its way through Congress. A $1.2 trillion infrastructure package passed by the US Senate this week would funnel...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

A clean energy transition won't be equitable unless we make it that way

Climate change is the kind of problem that requires a massive, coordinated effort from everyone. No one person, group or country can solve it on their own because our collective actions perpetuate the problem. So, we need to work together, come up with a game plan, get on the same page about what we’re going to do and make the necessary changes to those collective actions.

