Germán Márquez had another strong outing and the Colorado Rockies hit three home runs to beat the San Diego Padres 5-3. Two runs were manufactured by the Rockies in very different ways. The first run of the game was scored when Sam Hilliard walked, stole second, and advanced to third on the Márquez groundout to put himself in position to score on a groundball to second by Charlie Blackmon. The second run of the game also came in the top of the third inning as Brendan Rodgers blasted a solo home run to centerfield.