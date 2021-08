Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports. In 2019, the LA Rams wanted to elevate their fading pass defense in a big way. That same year, a very disgruntled defensive back named Jalen Ramsey wanted to be traded away from the Jacksonville Jaguar in the worst way. Of course, by the time the media narrative had been set, the reputation of Jalen Ramsey was brought down to that of a petulant tot, on par with a child screaming in the candy aisle of a grocery store because he demanded that his mother or father get him candy now. At that moment.