Edward S. LaRoche, age 79, of Lachine, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 14, 2020, at MidMichigan Medical Center – Alpena. Edward was born in Iron Mountain, Michigan to the late Wilfred “Jack” and Frances (Fluke) LaRoche on July 13, 1941. He married Sylvia Garza on April 27, 1963, in San Diego, California. Edward spent four years in the Marine Corps and went on to become a supervisor at Ford Motor company for thirty five years, retiring in 1995.