Alpena, MI

BILL KRAFT

By Editorials and columns
Alpena News
 6 days ago

Bill Kraft, 87, of Lachine passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at his home. Bill was born on May 4, 1933 in Alpena to the late August and Mary (Marzean) Kraft. He served in the United States Army. On Aug. 11, 1953, he married Jane Manning. She preceded him in death on June 6, 2018. Bill worked at Huron Portland Cement, retiring in 1986. He was a member of Long Rapids First Congregational Church, Alpena VFW Post 2496, and charter member of Long Rapids Fire Department for 40 years.

